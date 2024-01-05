I’m Mad As Hell, World War III is Right in Front of Everyone’s Eyes Warns Gerald Celente

In the first part of our interview with Gerald Celente, trend forecaster and publisher of the Trends Journal, issues a stark warning about World War III being "in front of everybody’s eyes.” He paints a grim geopolitical outlook for 2024 in a conversation with Daniela Cambone, highlighting the peril of the widespread Middle East conflict combined with domestic political incompetence. "When all else fails, they take you to war," Celente emphasizes, echoing his prediction in 2020 during a time of emerging global disorder. He further cautions that the introduction of central bank digital currency is a governmental mechanism for control. He even suggests that gold confiscation is not something that’s far-fetched. Watch the video to learn more about Celente’s perspective.
