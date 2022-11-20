Mark Milley: It Would Be a Strategic Mistake for the CCP To Attack Taiwan Shortly

https://gnews.org/articles/528823
Summary：11/16/2022 Mark Milley: It would be a strategic mistake for the Chinese Communist Party to attack and seize Taiwan in the near future, and it will take some time before they are capable of doing so. A similar operation would be extremely risky and would end in a real debacle.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.