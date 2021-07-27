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The Jewish Voices on Campus
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10 views • July 27, 2021
Posted 3october2014 Aaron Goldenberg:
A message of hate bred on the tongues of terrorists now poison our college campuses today and it’s up to us, the Jews, the Christians, the Muslims to stand up for peace; it up to us, the students in pursuit of the freedom of education to push back and stop these radical, hate-driven organizations. Stop violence. Stop bigotry. Stop anti-Semitism. Antisemitism, College, Hamas, Professors, Terror
A message of hate bred on the tongues of terrorists now poison our college campuses today and it’s up to us, the Jews, the Christians, the Muslims to stand up for peace; it up to us, the students in pursuit of the freedom of education to push back and stop these radical, hate-driven organizations. Stop violence. Stop bigotry. Stop anti-Semitism. Antisemitism, College, Hamas, Professors, Terror
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