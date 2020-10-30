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G-news Reveals Pics and Vids Suggesting Hunter Biden Had Sex With Niece and Obama’s Daughter
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68 views • October 30, 2020
This episode of TruNews discusses the political pornography poised to sink the Biden 2020 campaign, as photos and videos emerge of Joe’s son having sex with what text messages appear to indicate is his 14 year old niece, the daughter of his dead brother Beau and Hallie, his former lover. TruNews also addresses the alleged Obama connection, including the mysterious coke coated credit card with Malia Obama’s name on it, and the tie in to takeover plan from Communist China. Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart, Edward Szall. Airdate 10/26/2020
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