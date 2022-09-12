WEEKLY DOSE OF AVIATION: 29OCT20 - Largest Planes vs the World's Shortest Runways

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Largest Planes vs The World's Shortest Runway
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In this video I try to land the largest passenger airplanes on the shortest commercial runways in the world in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020!
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