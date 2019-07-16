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Electrophonic Users Guide ++++ Little Sister
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27 views • July 16, 2019
My Best Friend and I have a band together called Electrophonic Users Guide. This is a song from the 2013 album " Hand Shoes in the Pants Bag ". it is a song that any older brother has for His younger sister. It features pictures of His Little Sister, and Mine, and ends with a photo of My Oldest Son, with His Little Sister sitting in a milk crate making a funny face. My little sister is a full-grown Woman now, but I will allways remember the day My Mother and Father (rest His soul ) brought Her home from the hospital.
Any Man who is even remotely worth His weight in shit will love His Family more than He loves Himself. I present this song to the World with an Open Heart. If You want to make a smart-ass, or gutter-minded comment about Me and Mine, I invite You to go fuck Yourself, right Here, and right Now
Love, Phillip William Swisher
Any Man who is even remotely worth His weight in shit will love His Family more than He loves Himself. I present this song to the World with an Open Heart. If You want to make a smart-ass, or gutter-minded comment about Me and Mine, I invite You to go fuck Yourself, right Here, and right Now
Love, Phillip William Swisher
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