The Fed’s Last Days, The Silver Explosion & Space Force Disclosure

The Federal Reserve is entering its final chapter. Kevin Warsh is in — the 17th Fed chairman, central casting, pro-crypto, and the man who will oversee the managed retirement of the most corrupt monetary system in history. Powell played his part perfectly. Now the real work begins.





Will Barney, Bill Armor, and Patriot Streetfighter Scott McKay join John Michael Chambers for a marathon Global Financial Reset — unpacking the death of the IRS, the $1.8 billion compensation fund for Biden-era targets, and why the new currency with Trump’s signature is arriving within weeks, not years.





The Clarity Act is moving. Executive orders are clearing the path. Crypto is no longer the Wild West — it’s becoming the infrastructure of freedom. Will breaks down the ISO 20022 compliant coins (XRP, XLM, HBAR, and more) and reveals how tokenized Treasuries just settled in 10 seconds — a transaction that used to take days. No more middlemen. No more hidden fees.





Bill Armor lays out the metals play: the Comex is draining, paper-to-physical ratios are collapsing, and the naked short game is ending. Central banks are hoarding. China is refusing to let silver leave. The US is accumulating gold at suppressed prices — and when the accumulation ends, the floodgates open. Bill’s forecast: gold to 10,000−15,000,silverwellpast200, with overshoot likely.





Scott McKay connects the dots between Space Force, zero-point energy, and disclosure. The 46 UFO tapes aren’t just about aliens — they’re about technology. Anti-gravity. Free energy. Medical breakthroughs that have been buried for 80 years under the guise of “national security.” Trump announced Space Force in his first term for a reason — to prepare the world for what’s coming. Introduce it as American achievement, not as a conspiracy, and the public can handle it.





The panel agrees: we are watching the greatest transfer of wealth and power in human history. The cabal is losing. The Western Hemisphere is consolidating. The City of London is on its heels. And July 4th, 2026, will mark not just an anniversary — but a rebirth.





Gold and silver are not investments. They are insurance. And the premium is due now. Action changes things. It’s time.









NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.