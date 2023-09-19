Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
X22 Report - Ep 3162b - We Are Witnessing A Counterinsurgency, Civilian & Military Efforts To Defeat Insurgency
channel image
X22 Report
32 Subscribers
71 views
Published 17 hours ago

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com



______________________________________________________

The [DS] is under the control of the patriots. The [DS] had control of the US for a long time, they made a mistake and over through the election in 2020 which gave the power to the military. What we are witnessing is the counterinsurgency, civilian and military working together to defeat the [DS]. Chaos and war are approaching, this is the final battle to wake the rest of the people up so we can take back the country. 

Keywords
trumpnewspoliticsdeep stateqanonpolice statedonald trumpjoe bidenww3new world orderbidenworld war 3q anongreat awakeningx22 reportx22reportcovid 19covidx22 financial report

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket