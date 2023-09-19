X22 Report - Ep 3162b - We Are Witnessing A Counterinsurgency, Civilian & Military Efforts To Defeat Insurgency

The globalists in the new world order are putting the MRNA vax in your food you need to do this ASAPVisit... https://newsnow546.blogspot.com
______________________________________________________
The [DS] is under the control of the patriots. The [DS] had control of
the US for a long time, they made a mistake and over through the
election in 2020 which gave the power to the military. What we are
witnessing is the counterinsurgency, civilian and military working
together to defeat the [DS]. Chaos and war are approaching, this is the
final battle to wake the rest of the people up so we can take back the
country.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.