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BREAKING: Mandatory Vaccine Passports In France! - No Vax? No Life!
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415 views • July 14, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the evil push by the French government as President Macron announces that people will no longer be allowed to go into restaurants, shops, public transport or tourist attractions without a vaccine passport.
While this was attempted in late 2020, the public had risen up and there were riots in the streets. This time however, we're still waiting to see if there will be the same kind of backlash that was able to push back this enforcement. France is now a completely fasco-communist country utilizing technocracy in order to enslave the entire population.
All of this is based on a so-called illness that has a 99.97% survival rate based on PCR tests that are 96% false positive at the rate of cycle threshold we see today.
Not only is this evil by the hands of the state, but it is evil by the hands of the do-nothings that sit and watch it all unfold and even openly support it. The conspiracy theorists are right again and all of this is coming to a place near you soon. You'd have to be delusional to not realize this.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the evil push by the French government as President Macron announces that people will no longer be allowed to go into restaurants, shops, public transport or tourist attractions without a vaccine passport.
While this was attempted in late 2020, the public had risen up and there were riots in the streets. This time however, we're still waiting to see if there will be the same kind of backlash that was able to push back this enforcement. France is now a completely fasco-communist country utilizing technocracy in order to enslave the entire population.
All of this is based on a so-called illness that has a 99.97% survival rate based on PCR tests that are 96% false positive at the rate of cycle threshold we see today.
Not only is this evil by the hands of the state, but it is evil by the hands of the do-nothings that sit and watch it all unfold and even openly support it. The conspiracy theorists are right again and all of this is coming to a place near you soon. You'd have to be delusional to not realize this.
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
BECOME A CLIENT Of Tim Picciott's Here:
https://www.thelibertyadvisor.com/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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