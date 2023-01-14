Create New Account
Dr. Mike Yeadon: I Am Convinced That Over 100,000 People Were Killed By Government Protocols of Midazolam And Morphine
Dr. Mike Yeadon; I Am Convinced That Over 100,000 People Were Killed By Government Protocols of Midazolam And Morphine

There is no question that the State deliberately put people on midazolam and morphine for the purposes of terminating their lives

‘Neither of those drugs would ever be appropriate in a open airway breathing patient. Midazolam and morphine represses their respiration

Doses used were between 3-5X the recommended dose’

Why Would the State Give You Death Row Drug Midazolam With Morphine As End of Life Care (https://maajidnawaz.substack.com/p/why-would-the-state-give-you-death)?

https://twitter.com/maajidnawaz/status/1613521352786432001?s=10&t=h7M3GV-yNZIT2AZJ2omtIQ

NHS ARE STILL USING 500,000 DOSES OF MIDAZOLAM PER YEAR

The daily Mail told us in 2020 (https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8514081/Number-prescriptions-drug-midazolam-doubled-height-pandemic.html)

Source @childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk

Thanks to Pompey Girl for Link

