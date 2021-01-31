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Genetic Modification from mRNA injections?
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361 views • January 31, 2021
Molecular Biologist Explains that SARS Vaccines Make Humans Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOS).
A discussion with Professor Dolores Cahill, molecular biologist & immunologist from Ireland, and geneticist & scientist , Alexandra Henrion Caude of France. The ladies discuss the development history of vaccines for the SARs virus and its relationship to the new and very experimental mRNA medical devices ( Vaccines) being developed and administered currently. At the time of this video was made the injections had not been rolled out to the general population in the countries taking part in early use of these medical devices. The concerns these two ladies had are beginning to materialise unfortunately.
A discussion with Professor Dolores Cahill, molecular biologist & immunologist from Ireland, and geneticist & scientist , Alexandra Henrion Caude of France. The ladies discuss the development history of vaccines for the SARs virus and its relationship to the new and very experimental mRNA medical devices ( Vaccines) being developed and administered currently. At the time of this video was made the injections had not been rolled out to the general population in the countries taking part in early use of these medical devices. The concerns these two ladies had are beginning to materialise unfortunately.
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