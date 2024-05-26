Create New Account
The Story of St. Michael: Why you Need Him! Explaining the Faith with Fr. Chris Alar
Published Yesterday

Fr. Chris Alar, Explaining the Faith


Streamed live on May 25, 2024


Who are the Angels and why did God create them? What do we know about them and how? Why is St. Michael given a special role and why do you need him? Fr. Chris answers these questions and tells the most incredible story about St. Michael who saved the life of a soldier. Also, he prays the ORIGINAL St. Michael prayer!


Discover more about the Catholic faith on Divine Mercy Plus! https://divinemercyplus.org/tags/catholicism


Support Our Ministries: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/donation


To access our weekly podcast, go to your preferred podcasting platform and search: Explaining the Faith

or visit: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/podcasts


Fair Use Policy: https://www.thedivinemercy.org/house/fair-use-policy


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RRxGUJABaLo

soldierchristiancatholicangelsst michaelarchangelfr chris alarexplaining the faithsaves lives

