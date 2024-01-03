Alex Jones Full Show 1/2/24 Jeffrey Epstein Black Book Lists

EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Live Coverage of Release of Epstein Client List! Plus, Pro-Hamas Protestors Attempt to Crash Planes in New York City! — TUESDAY 01/02/24

Alex Jones Full first broadcast of 2024! Tune in for the latest from the Middle East, Ukraine, America’s Southern Border and so much more! Watch & share this LIVE broadcast to learn how globalists are conquering the world and your MIND! You have arrived at the tip of the spear in the information war!

