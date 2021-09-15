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Asymmetrical Hybrid Warfare - America‘s death by a thousand cuts
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30 views • September 15, 2021
Full Show Info: https://danhappel.com/asymmetrical-warfare-americas-death-by-a-thousand-cuts-wwiii/
Guests: Bill Coate, Colonel USMC (ret) - Alan Jones & Mary Fanning
Understanding the concept of asymmetric warfare is essential in exposing the deep state (globalist) plan to take down the last, best hope for the free world; the United States of America
The very sad truth is that there are a significant number of traitors and ideological/political frauds occupying our highest elected and appointed U.S. governmental offices, as well as a large number of useful idiots in lesser positions that are acting as enablers for this den of thieves.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
https://danhappel.com/what-is-agenda-21-2030/
Bill Coate Book:
https://www.amazon.com/Last-Best-Hope-Restore-Nation/
Guests: Bill Coate, Colonel USMC (ret) - Alan Jones & Mary Fanning
Understanding the concept of asymmetric warfare is essential in exposing the deep state (globalist) plan to take down the last, best hope for the free world; the United States of America
The very sad truth is that there are a significant number of traitors and ideological/political frauds occupying our highest elected and appointed U.S. governmental offices, as well as a large number of useful idiots in lesser positions that are acting as enablers for this den of thieves.
https://danhappel.com/join-our-email-list/
https://danhappel.com/what-is-agenda-21-2030/
Bill Coate Book:
https://www.amazon.com/Last-Best-Hope-Restore-Nation/
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