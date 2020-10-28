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10.28.20. GEORGIA HOUSING AND EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES
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4 views • October 28, 2020
10-28-20 GEORGIA HOUSING
AUGUSTA, RICHLAND COUNTY, GEORGIA:
…
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HOUSING AUTHORITY OF FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA
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HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF DECATUR, DEKALB COUNTY, GEORGIA
THE ABOVE INFORMATION CAN ALSO BE VIEWED ON HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “GEORGIA AFFORDABLE RENTALS” PAGE HERE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/georgia-affordable-rentals/
***
10-28-20 GEORGIA EMPLOYMENT
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF
THIS INFORMATION CAN ALSO BE FOUND ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “GEORGIA EMPLOYMENT” PAGE:
http://www.homelesstoindependence.org/georgia-employment/
***
THERE IS ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFORMATION ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:
https://youtu.be/5gskmLSTFZ8
AND OUR LINK FOR THE EMAIL IS:
https://conta.cc/37LHc25
***
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. ON EBAY!
PLEASE CHECK OUT OUR FUNDRAISING PAGE OF SALES:
https://www.ebay.com/str/homelesstoindependenceinc
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
AUGUSTA, RICHLAND COUNTY, GEORGIA:
…
*****
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA
*****
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF DECATUR, DEKALB COUNTY, GEORGIA
THE ABOVE INFORMATION CAN ALSO BE VIEWED ON HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “GEORGIA AFFORDABLE RENTALS” PAGE HERE:
https://www.homelesstoindependence.org/georgia-affordable-rentals/
***
10-28-20 GEORGIA EMPLOYMENT
HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF
THIS INFORMATION CAN ALSO BE FOUND ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.’S “GEORGIA EMPLOYMENT” PAGE:
http://www.homelesstoindependence.org/georgia-employment/
***
THERE IS ALSO A VIDEO FOR THE ABOVE INFORMATION ON
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC.'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL HERE:
https://youtu.be/5gskmLSTFZ8
AND OUR LINK FOR THE EMAIL IS:
https://conta.cc/37LHc25
***
HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. ON EBAY!
PLEASE CHECK OUT OUR FUNDRAISING PAGE OF SALES:
https://www.ebay.com/str/homelesstoindependenceinc
THANK YOU FOR SUPPORTING HOMELESS TO INDEPENDENCE INC. AND THE PEOPLE WE SERVE!
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