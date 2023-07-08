Create New Account
2023 Abenteuer & Allrad (Part 1 - MaxTrax Recovery Boards)
Overland Italy
Today we found a remote location along the Italian coastline and, in needing to execute a self-recovery, show how to us your MaxTrax recovery boards.

Follow us as we wind our way north to attend the 2023 Abenteuer & Allrad (Adventure & Offroad) Overland Expo in Bad Kissingen, Germany!

