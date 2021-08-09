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광야의 소리 7,442(누가복음8장)예수님이 육신을 가지고 사시는 동안 하신 일을 보고 그 분이 창조주 하나님 자신임을 믿고 돌아가라 귀신들 2천마리가 한 영혼을 피괴 #광야목사
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20 views • August 09, 2021
광야의 소리 7,442(누가복음8장)예수님이 육신을 가지고 사시는 동안 하신 일을 보고 그 분이 창조주 하나님 자신임을 믿고 돌아가라 귀신들 2천마리가 한 영혼을 피괴 #광야목사
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