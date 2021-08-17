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Vax Mandate Protest At Josh Green's - Night Six
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71 views • August 17, 2021
Protesters took to Josh Green's residence again on August 16, 2021 for the sixth night in a row demanding vaccine mandates to end. "No jab no job" is a violation of human rights and a crime against humanity.
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/libertypress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
https://t.me/LibertyPressHawaii
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LibertyPress
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/libertypress
#AlohaFreedomCoalition #Freedom #Vaccine
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