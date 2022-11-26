Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hoping that the venom specialist do the right thing.
136 views
channel image
Health Secret
Published Saturday |

We didn't have kind of platforms or power in getting DR. Ardis had. We are glad that he announced it and we know that he sort of shock,  a shockwave to people that have discounted his theory. But what he's also done is he's made people discuss this. And we are hoping that the venom specialists will do the right thing.


Keywords
healthdrugsvaccineineffectivecovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket