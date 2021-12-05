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German push for a 'United States of Europe'
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55 views • December 05, 2021
Is the incoming coalition German government pushing for something called a 'United States of Europe'? Is this consistent with recent comments from German leaders such as incoming chancellor Olaf Schulz, incoming foreign minister Annalena Bierbock, European Union President Ursula von der Leyen, SDP spokesman Udo Bullmann, politician Martin Schultz, and others? What about warnings dating back to 1948 from the old Radio Church of God? Is Europe prophesied to reorganize? Could the Lisbon Treaty be changed or replaced? Will there be a coming European power that is militaristic? How might this affect the USA and its British-descended allies? What is the only hope for our lives? Dr. Thiel provides quotes and other information on these matters.
A written article of related interest is available titled "The incoming coalition government in Germany is set to push for a so-called ‘United States of Europe’" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/the-incoming-coalition-government-in-germany-is-set-to-push-for-a-so-called-united-states-of-europe/
A written article of related interest is available titled "The incoming coalition government in Germany is set to push for a so-called ‘United States of Europe’" URL: https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/the-incoming-coalition-government-in-germany-is-set-to-push-for-a-so-called-united-states-of-europe/
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