YoungRippa59 - Here We Go Again...

"Rat-face" Fauci won't write off seeing more school shutdowns this winter due to the COVAIDS. They WILL try this again; the State won't ever waste a good "emergency." A "winter of sickness and death" 2.0 is on the way; they aren't incentivized to act ethically.
https://www.youtube.com/c/YoungRippa59
Credit for the original video goes to YoungRippa59
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.