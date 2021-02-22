© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bitcoin is "the next Bitcoin" [Adam the BitcoinMeister Interview]
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • February 22, 2021
With Adam Meister aka BitcoinMeister, I discuss why I’m optimistic about a freer, saner future with Bitcoin as the world’s reserve currency.
He predicted the $1 trillion Bitcoin market cap which was reached last week. He’s been into crypto since 2013, paid $210 for a Bitcoin, and today he’s much more than a $50,000-aire because of three words, deferral of gratification. He breaks down why Bitcoin is "the next Bitcoin."
Everything mentioned here
https://marketplacegold.com/blog/124-bitcoinmeister-interview
We discuss...
1:31 Deferral of gratification
6:05 Bitcoin vs altcoins
10:40 The halvening
13:33 How do you resist the temptation to spend your Bitcoin?
18:39 Gold-backed crypto
21:58 Investing in cryptocurrency startups?
25:30 Are altcoins or the Bitcoin Lightning Network better for payments?
29:45 HODL for life?
34:52 The case for optimism about the future
41:04 How to live without spending Bitcoin
46:25 Death, taxes, and Bitcoin
50:45 Adam’s anti-aging lifestyle hacks
Connect with Adam
http://disruptmeister.com/
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsqKbe0_9D9gO48DeuDjbCg
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QLSNWnJV7IHZ/
Twitter https://twitter.com/TechBalt
Stay on the cutting edge of cryptocurrency and digital gold, JOIN our weekly newsletter
https://marketplacegold.com/newsletter
Connect with MarketplaceGOLD
on Facebook
fb.me/marketplace.digitalgold
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketplacegld
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/Marketplace.Gold/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/marketplace-gold-empowering-commerce-for-the-money-of-the-future-278fe6f836a0
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland/posts/105496869088981957
on Minds
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1190701581012262912?referrer=jroseland
I'm an independent researcher passionate about financial antifragility and economic philosophy, not a licensed financial adviser. This is not financial advice. Please practice skepticism and critical thinking.
He predicted the $1 trillion Bitcoin market cap which was reached last week. He’s been into crypto since 2013, paid $210 for a Bitcoin, and today he’s much more than a $50,000-aire because of three words, deferral of gratification. He breaks down why Bitcoin is "the next Bitcoin."
Everything mentioned here
https://marketplacegold.com/blog/124-bitcoinmeister-interview
We discuss...
1:31 Deferral of gratification
6:05 Bitcoin vs altcoins
10:40 The halvening
13:33 How do you resist the temptation to spend your Bitcoin?
18:39 Gold-backed crypto
21:58 Investing in cryptocurrency startups?
25:30 Are altcoins or the Bitcoin Lightning Network better for payments?
29:45 HODL for life?
34:52 The case for optimism about the future
41:04 How to live without spending Bitcoin
46:25 Death, taxes, and Bitcoin
50:45 Adam’s anti-aging lifestyle hacks
Connect with Adam
http://disruptmeister.com/
Youtube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsqKbe0_9D9gO48DeuDjbCg
Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QLSNWnJV7IHZ/
Twitter https://twitter.com/TechBalt
Stay on the cutting edge of cryptocurrency and digital gold, JOIN our weekly newsletter
https://marketplacegold.com/newsletter
Connect with MarketplaceGOLD
on Facebook
fb.me/marketplace.digitalgold
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketplacegld
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/Marketplace.Gold/
on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/marketplace-gold-empowering-commerce-for-the-money-of-the-future-278fe6f836a0
on Gab
https://gab.com/jroseland/posts/105496869088981957
on Minds
https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1190701581012262912?referrer=jroseland
I'm an independent researcher passionate about financial antifragility and economic philosophy, not a licensed financial adviser. This is not financial advice. Please practice skepticism and critical thinking.
Keywords
taxesbitcoin podcastadam meister interviewthe bitcoinmeisterthe next bitcointhe halveninghodl for lifedeferral of gratificationand bitcoinbitcoin vs altcoinsgold-backed cryptoinvesting in cryptocurrency startupsbitcoin lightning networkanti-aging lifestyle hackstrezor hardware walletbitcoin world reserve currency
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.