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WILL ISRAEL ATTACK IRAN? Listen to Tom Trento interview Israel Security analyst, Barry Shaw.
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32 views • June 06, 2022
WILL ISRAEL ATTACK IRAN?
Tom Trento interviews Israel Security analyst, Barry Shaw on the military activity in Israel related to the Iran threat.
As the Middle East heats up, stay tuned to The United West for detailed information and preparation to stand with Israel if and when that moment arrives.
BARRY SHAW - https://www.facebook.com/theviewfromisrael
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Tom Trento interviews Israel Security analyst, Barry Shaw on the military activity in Israel related to the Iran threat.
As the Middle East heats up, stay tuned to The United West for detailed information and preparation to stand with Israel if and when that moment arrives.
BARRY SHAW - https://www.facebook.com/theviewfromisrael
The United West is on a 2 yr mission to education and inform all conservatives to vote INTELLIGENTLY! America's borders are a national security threat, more than ever before!
Please HELP us continue this very important work with your donations: https://theunitedwest.givingfuel.com/defend-the-border-save-lives
We appreciate any support you can provide. Thank you!
Please share our work with friends and family!
How to find more about us: Website: https://www.theunitedwest.org/
We are on Social Media here:
Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@theunitedwest
Clouthub: https://clthb.co/y4PWp6hi2cfCSWJY7
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theunitedwest/
Gab: https://gab.com/_theunitedwest
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/theunitedwest
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theunitedwest/
Magabook: https://www.magabook.com/theunitedwest
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/tomtrento
Parler: https://www.parler.com/profile/TheUnitedWest/
Telegram: https://t.me/theunitedwest
Truth Social: @TheUnitedWest | Truth Social
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheUnitedWest
JEXIT - https://www.jexitusa.org/
Our Video Work Can Be Found Here:
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Contact us here: [email protected]
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