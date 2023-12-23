Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: December 21-22, 2023





▪️Israeli forces continue to advance deep into the urban development in both the north and south of the Gaza Strip. At the same time, the Israeli Air Force is bombarding the enclave, destroying all high-rise structures.





▪️In the northwest, the Israelis managed to advance in the Al-Nazl area in Jabalia, where heavy fighting ensued. Nevertheless, earlier the IDF command claimed to have established full control over the locality.





▪️To the northeast, the Israelis are engaged in fierce fighting in the vicinity of the Sheikh Radwan Reservoir. Should the Israel Defense Forces advance in this direction, they will succeed in cutting Jabalia off from Gaza.





▪️On the southern flank, Israeli units continue to clear the area near the Baptist Hospital. Palestinian militias occasionally conduct sorties, but are unable to achieve significant results.





▪️In the south of the enclave, Israeli units continue to fight in the residential area of Khan Younis. However, due to the lack of manpower, it is rather problematic to establish the configuration of the front line in the town.





▪️East of Bani Suheila, the Israel Defense Forces managed to perform the first encirclement. Hamas fighters are counterattacking, but they have not yet been able to break the borders of the encirclement.





▪️Meanwhile, the situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border has significantly escalated. An IDF airstrike on a former medical center took place in Buslayya, which Israelis say is linked to Hezbollah.