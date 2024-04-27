DIED EXPECTEDLY: National champion runner mandated to death at age 23!

Mark off another runner. Out of all these cases we've covered, I've yet to see one parent angry at anyone over the jabs. They're good little slaves and they keep their mouths shut. Says it all.
Sources
https://newsadvance.com/sports/college/frank-csorba-decorated-university-of-lynchburg-runner-dies-at-23/article_73065d34-034c-11ef-bb2e-9f2093c76e97.html
https://www.lynchburg.edu/news/2021/06/lynchburg-to-require-covid-19-vaccine-for-fall-2021-lifting-all-restrictions-for-those-vaccinated/
Required vaxx
https://www.lynchburg.edu/student-life/health-center/required-health-information/
https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100016546816887&name=xhp_nt__fb__action__open_user
Preseason interview
https://youtu.be/W9oMuFN_btQ?si=TMU2U0AFbegzfPuw
Peter Hotez clip: World Orders Review
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wwWbnv2HenXg/
Music: Tears For Fears - Elemental
Check out some cool duds at the store:
https://kurganwear.printify.me
Mirrored - The Kurgan Report
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.