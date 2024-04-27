Create New Account
DIED EXPECTEDLY: National champion runner mandated to death at age 23!
The Prisoner
Mark off another runner. Out of all these cases we've covered, I've yet to see one parent angry at anyone over the jabs. They're good little slaves and they keep their mouths shut. Says it all.

Sources

https://newsadvance.com/sports/college/frank-csorba-decorated-university-of-lynchburg-runner-dies-at-23/article_73065d34-034c-11ef-bb2e-9f2093c76e97.html

https://www.lynchburg.edu/news/2021/06/lynchburg-to-require-covid-19-vaccine-for-fall-2021-lifting-all-restrictions-for-those-vaccinated/

Required vaxx

https://www.lynchburg.edu/student-life/health-center/required-health-information/

https://m.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100016546816887&name=xhp_nt__fb__action__open_user

Preseason interview

https://youtu.be/W9oMuFN_btQ?si=TMU2U0AFbegzfPuw

Peter Hotez clip: World Orders Review

https://www.bitchute.com/video/wwWbnv2HenXg/

Music: Tears For Fears - Elemental

Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

