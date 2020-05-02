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The Carnivore Diet - What You Need to Know
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37 views • May 02, 2020
The carnivore diet has burst onto the scene and is becoming more and more popular, which begs the question, is it safe? In this video, I’m going to break down what you need to know about the carnivore diet, including how to implement it, and many of the common concerns, like how you’ll get enough vitamin C, or if you’ll be able to go to the bathroom, and if meat actually causes cancer.
We’ll also cover how to get all of your vitamins and nutrients using organ meats and/or organ based supplements.
We’ll also cover how to get all of your vitamins and nutrients using organ meats and/or organ based supplements.
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