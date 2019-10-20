MUST SEE: Infowars' Full Coverage Of Trump Rally In Dalas, Alex Jones Arrives In Tank

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Published on Oct 18, 2019
The Alex Jones Show
Published on Oct 18, 2019
Owen Shroyer, Lee Ann McAdoo, and Tom Pappert give live analysis of President Trump's campaign rally in Dallas, Texas as Alex Jones bullhorns protesters with a bull horn in an armored vehicle out on the street. Don't miss this epic LIVE event!, Lee Ann McAdoo, and Tom Pappert give live analysis of President Trump's campaign rally in Dallas, Texas as Alex Jones bullhorns protesters with a bull horn in an armored vehicle out on the street. Don't miss this epic LIVE event!