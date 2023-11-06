Bill Gates wants to Blot Out the Sun so Solar Panels Don't Work & Plants Won't Grow?

My SvenVonErick video channel: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Db53P0QqcpED/



My Reasons for Posting this: https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/111363973964246605 I called newspaper reporters on the ADL Mossad DoD Rothschild Switzerland Israel China Drug & Narcotics Trafficking Money Laundering Operation. So they have harassed me since my age 5 in 1969. They stole millions of dollars from me over 6 decades, caused me to lose my business, homes, rental properties, 10,000 rolls of uncirculated silver quarters left to me, railroaded me to prison out of zip code 06066, caused my divorce, permanent estrangement from most of my family & daughter, & I may never meet my now 3 month old granddaughter.





They tried to kill me, HHS sent Haitians to beat me up, they again stole all I own, got me fired from my sales job, then SWATTED me at an ATM then saying the ATM Money was Counterfeit to try & make up I was counterfeiting: https://judicialmisconduct.blogspot.com/2023/02/body-text-emailed-to-new-hampshire.html I wanted to have the judge arrested for not having probable cause to sign off on the arrest warrant, & that went away. I still want to recover Millions from ADL Mossad Israel. #WBNemesis might be the solution to the problem w/ the Dollar & Rothschilds trying to make us all slaves. Maybe I will run an Off-Grid Club in New Hampshire w/ Hot Tubs, Outdoor Entertainment Pavilion w/ Smoked Fish & Meats ...