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Dr Vernon Coleman is an international bestselling author and a retired medical doctor. He is also an acknowledged expert on drug and vaccine adverse events.
For more information, please visit https://www.vernoncoleman.org Below are the links to the websites mentioned in this video:
https://www.astandinthepark.org
https://www.awakenedpages.co.uk
https://www.dailyexpose.co.uk
https://www.ickonic.com
https://www.thelightpaper.co.uk
https://www.ukcolumn.org
https://www.21stcenturywire.com
Shocking, Urgent News. Dr Vernon Coleman. Share Widely