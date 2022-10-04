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U.S. Continues to Build Military Presence in Europe - Because Europe Must Be killed
The real goals of the US in Ukraine are the destruction of Europe and its economic leader: Germany.
Why?
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/u-s-continues-to-build-military-presence-in-europe-because-europe-must-be-killed