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US Cop Warns of A Revolution In Response to Mandates by Politicians
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260 views • February 24, 2021
Several Month Old But Spot On.....
US Cop Warns of an Immanent Revolution that will Arise out of a Response to Tyrannical Nazi Commands by Politicians.
He calls upon his fellow Law Enforcement Officers to take a stand and to side with the people because he understands that if the American People rise up, it will be the end for their control. They will be hopelessly outgunned and outnumbered.
Police siding with the People is not just the right thing to do morally, it is the best thing to do for their own survival for if the tyranny continues and police keep following orders that run counter to the constitution, they will awaken a lion that will devour them. Do not underestimate the Spirit of Defiance that's found in the American People.
If you are Law Enforcement and on the Fence, please listen to your fellow officer because he is speaking 100% truth.
US Cop Warns of an Immanent Revolution that will Arise out of a Response to Tyrannical Nazi Commands by Politicians.
He calls upon his fellow Law Enforcement Officers to take a stand and to side with the people because he understands that if the American People rise up, it will be the end for their control. They will be hopelessly outgunned and outnumbered.
Police siding with the People is not just the right thing to do morally, it is the best thing to do for their own survival for if the tyranny continues and police keep following orders that run counter to the constitution, they will awaken a lion that will devour them. Do not underestimate the Spirit of Defiance that's found in the American People.
If you are Law Enforcement and on the Fence, please listen to your fellow officer because he is speaking 100% truth.
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