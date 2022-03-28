© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3-28-2022 Floods of information continues to come at us
Follow
3
Share
Report
291 views • March 29, 2022
Episode 34
So many things are happening it's hard to keep up. It all looks neatly timed and deliberate, especially when you take a broad view and see how everything seems to be connected.
By the way, a great (and relevant) Mike Adams' show today, that I heard after I finished recording. Check it out here. The show continues on about the awakening:
https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2022/03/situation-update-march-28-2022-its-all-coming-out-and-the-awakening-cannot-be-halted-mike-adams-must-video-3623653.html
So many things are happening it's hard to keep up. It all looks neatly timed and deliberate, especially when you take a broad view and see how everything seems to be connected.
By the way, a great (and relevant) Mike Adams' show today, that I heard after I finished recording. Check it out here. The show continues on about the awakening:
https://beforeitsnews.com/opinion-conservative/2022/03/situation-update-march-28-2022-its-all-coming-out-and-the-awakening-cannot-be-halted-mike-adams-must-video-3623653.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.