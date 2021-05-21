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They are getting desperate. The giveaways are getting bigger. Joints for a Jab? (In D.C. no less)
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110 views • May 21, 2021
Jim_Crenshaw - 21 May 2021
Six Flag tickets, 4 year full ride scholarship (they figure you will die before they have to give the whole thing to you anyway), free fries, beer, coffee, doughnuts, burgers, cash, a million dollars (I am sure that won't be rigged). Why 17 and under on the free college education? They don't plan to have to pay it out that's why. All this free shit and a free shot from your loving government. Bullshit. Holdout for something bigger and better if your gonna die.
Six Flag tickets, 4 year full ride scholarship (they figure you will die before they have to give the whole thing to you anyway), free fries, beer, coffee, doughnuts, burgers, cash, a million dollars (I am sure that won't be rigged). Why 17 and under on the free college education? They don't plan to have to pay it out that's why. All this free shit and a free shot from your loving government. Bullshit. Holdout for something bigger and better if your gonna die.
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