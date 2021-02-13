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BIO-WARFARE & WEAPONIZATION OF MEDICINE AMID COVID
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101 views • February 13, 2021
This physician knows her topic, you will come away with a clear understanding of the flu and the components around it.
Dr. Lee Merrit explains her belief that America is currently facing what appears to be biological warfare.
Whether the Communist Chinese released the COVID-19 virus on purpose or by accident is impossible to know, but the implications are enormous. And when it comes to the new vaccines, Dr. Merrit, a former military doctor who studied biological warfare, reviews previous animal studies on the technology underlying the vaccines and paints a dire picture. However, even though modern medical schools do not often teach it, there are ways to treat viral infections that are time-tested and effective.
She is a member of many medical organizations. Alpha-Omega-Alpha, Past President of AAPS, Board member ARMA and more.
Originally posted at The New American
https://thenewamerican.com/bio-warfare-weaponization-of-medicine-amid-covid/
Dr. Lee Merrit explains her belief that America is currently facing what appears to be biological warfare.
Whether the Communist Chinese released the COVID-19 virus on purpose or by accident is impossible to know, but the implications are enormous. And when it comes to the new vaccines, Dr. Merrit, a former military doctor who studied biological warfare, reviews previous animal studies on the technology underlying the vaccines and paints a dire picture. However, even though modern medical schools do not often teach it, there are ways to treat viral infections that are time-tested and effective.
She is a member of many medical organizations. Alpha-Omega-Alpha, Past President of AAPS, Board member ARMA and more.
Originally posted at The New American
https://thenewamerican.com/bio-warfare-weaponization-of-medicine-amid-covid/
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