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Black or white? And why it matters
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42 views • April 01, 2022
My celestial team is talking alot.
Are you black or white.
Or a hu of color that ranges from cream to dark brown?
Why does it matter?
Its snothervlie told to us to throw us off...
Interesting
Are you black or white.
Or a hu of color that ranges from cream to dark brown?
Why does it matter?
Its snothervlie told to us to throw us off...
Interesting
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