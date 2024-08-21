© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Klaus Schwab's Personal Advisor, Yuval Noah Harari Warns of a New Militaristic Dictatorship
"The U.S.A. might soon have to deal with a new militaristic dictatorship in the Middle East, armed not only with nuclear capabilities, but also with advanced cyber-weapons able to strike anywhere in the world."