Tyrants Cook Protestors Alive: Laser Microwaves Deployed On Anti-Globalist Crusaders

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Over the past weeks, thousands of people descended on the Australian capital of Canberra to put an end to their country’s insane COVID policies. Organizers estimate it may have been over 500,000 people who showed up in a country less than 30 Million!
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