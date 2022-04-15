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Youtube Pranksters Sued By University
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20 views • April 15, 2022
A University in California just sued two Youtube pranksters for causing "panic" in their classrooms. But the deeper point is: Haven't the universities themselves been behind the causing of panic in their students over the past two years . . . crying fire in a crowded theater, so to speak? Whose crime is more dangerous?
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWZMqAf2U0I
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Source:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RWZMqAf2U0I
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