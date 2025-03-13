BREAKING: CBDC HAS BEEN LAUNCHED! - Massive Power Shift As European Union Announces CBDC!

BUY GOLD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson talks with Mark Gonzales about the launch of the CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency) in the European Union as Christine Lagarde announces the launch will come by October at the latest.

We have warned for over a decade of this incoming threat which has come more and more near with every month. Now, with this announcement, we can expect the United States and Canada to follow suit soon going into next year.

While it has been said that The Federal Reserve will not be releasing a CBDC under Trump, it seems obvious that this kind of launch would actually be done by the Treasury.

Trump has pushed forward proposals for heavily centralized "stable coins" as the dollar quickly lost its standing as the world reserve currency.

The Digital Euro will bring in digital ID and social credits at a time with already existing emergency orders, a banking crisis, war and food shortages. This is being done exactly as planned.

The United Nations Pact For The Future which was signed onto by 193 countries includes restricting your bank account if you say negative things about the government as well as bringing in carbon credit scores. This agenda has already been heavily adopted in the shift into net zero. It isn't a coincidence that this coincides with a CBDC launch.

There ARE ways to avoid this inevitable shift into CBDCs but it comes down to all of you watching or reading to take those steps mentioned in the video.





World Alternative Media

2025