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Natural Immunity False Argument, Controlled Ops
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151 views • October 07, 2021
They want you to demand you be able to prove you recovered naturally to a disease that doesn't exist as opposed to injecting yourself with poison against a disease that doesn't exist. Either way it's about digital ID for everyone and unless these people touting natural immunity all of a sudden, in what seems to me like an organized campaign, are ALSO saying you don't need to prove one way or the other then they are controlled. It really is as simple as that. People might not share my opinion the virus doesn't exist, that is fine but if they aren't against having to prove one way or the other then are they really saying or doing anything?
Sources:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/johns-hopkins-doctor-criticizes-vaccine-mandates-stresses-natural-immunity
https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/why-covid-19-vaccines-should-not-be-required-for-all-americans
https://summit.news/2021/10/07/video-rand-paul-blasts-lying-fauci-he-ignores-natural-immunity-because-it-foils-his-mass-vaccination-plan/
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
Sources:
https://www.dailywire.com/news/johns-hopkins-doctor-criticizes-vaccine-mandates-stresses-natural-immunity
https://www.usnews.com/news/national-news/why-covid-19-vaccines-should-not-be-required-for-all-americans
https://summit.news/2021/10/07/video-rand-paul-blasts-lying-fauci-he-ignores-natural-immunity-because-it-foils-his-mass-vaccination-plan/
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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