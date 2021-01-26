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Red Pill or Blue Pill?
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86 views • January 26, 2021
Break free from mind control. If you are sick of slavery to the system because you are a slave to the wage, it's time to wake up!
Jesus is the answer! He showed how to leave Babylon and how to live without money. A new life in Jesus means exposing the lie of modern-day slavery by quitting your job and working with new motivation and for a new Boss.
Jesus is the answer! He showed how to leave Babylon and how to live without money. A new life in Jesus means exposing the lie of modern-day slavery by quitting your job and working with new motivation and for a new Boss.
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