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How to Be Happy When Preparing for the Worst Case Scenario
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11 views • April 05, 2020
Preparing for the worst case scenario...that's something a lot of us are thinking about at the moment (April 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic). What is the secret to happiness and contentment during this time, and how will we be able to look on the bright side in the future, when Christian persecution will be on the cards for any of us who chooses to obey Jesus? This video will help you to think about the positives, by practicing the positive power of negative thinking.
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