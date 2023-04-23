Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Elon Musk's SpaceX Launch Blew up -- Fireworks + GIANT Success, White Pill
88 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published 16 hours ago |

Elon Musk and SpaceX launched their starship, it exploded after four minutes of flight time. The main stream media framed it as a catastrophe and a failed launch, and the information disseminated on Twitter in this manner. Meanwhile, the reality of SpaceX was the fact that it was a giant success considering the fact that they thought it was it best 50-50 that it wouldn't blow up at the launch pad and never leave earth. It will create untold new industries and lower the cost of travel for humanity, and eventually deliver payloads that will make life on Mars a possibility. It's a ginormous success, and congratulations to Elon Musk.#elonmusk #spacex #whitepill #mediacriticism #humanity #tech


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Gab: https://gab.com/RechargeFreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more


Keywords
spacextechelon muskspace travelengineeringnews headlinesstarshipmedia criticismwhite pillall in podcastdavid friedbergdavid sacksstarship successspacex successspacex blows uptravel coststarship launchjason calacanischamathspacex engineerjourney to marsspacex failure

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket