Homeless Highway Man
wolfburg
wolfburg
9 views • 1 day ago

(Harmonica intro - slow, mournful, with a train whistle echo)

(Verse 1)
I've walked these roads since '49, a dust-blown, weary soul
With a faded map and a tattered pack, and a story never told
I've seen the sun rise red as blood on mountains cracked and old
And felt the chill of an empty hand, as the last goodbyes were cold.

(Chorus)
I'm a highwayman, by God's own grace, or maybe by His curse
A rolling stone with no fixed place, no richer and no worse
Just a rumble in the gravel, a whisper in the wind
A highwayman, until my journey's end.

(Verse 2)
From Tulsa town to Santa Fe, I've left my tracks behind
Picked up a broken fiddle, and a girl of a different kind
We shared a fire, a bottle, and a dream that wouldn't hold
Then the dawn came up, the silence spoke, and her story, too, was told.

(Chorus)
I'm a highwayman, by God's own grace, or maybe by His curse
A rolling stone with no fixed place, no richer and no worse
Just a rumble in the gravel, a whisper in the wind
A highwayman, until my journey's end.

(Bridge)
They say I robbed a bank or two, and maybe that's the truth
But a hungry man in a hard-scrabble land, he ain't got much to lose
I've seen the glint of silver, and the flash of a lawman's gun
But a free man walks a lonely road, beneath a setting sun.

(Verse 3)
I heard a preacher on the radio, talkin' 'bout a judgment day
Said a man's gotta reap what he has sown, and for his sins he'll pay
Well, I've paid my dues in solitude, and the miles I've left behind
And the only heaven I ever seek, is a peace I'll never find.

(Chorus)
I'm a highwayman, by God's own grace, or maybe by His curse
A rolling stone with no fixed place, no richer and no worse
Just a rumble in the gravel, a whisper in the wind
A highwayman, until my journey's end.

(Outro)
(Harmonica fades out, leaving only the sound of a lone guitar string ringing, then silence)
Yeah, a highwayman... and the road just keeps on callin'.

