Has the BBC collaborated with a terrorist organisation to frame Assad?

July 21, 2023
@vanessabeeley
The BBC appears to work in lockstep with US and UK deep state to facilitate a new raft of sanctions against Syria.
BBC normalises a terrorist organisation to frame Syrian President:
https://open.substack.com/pub/beeley/...
Original link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pybXHrKUiII&t=6s
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AsGhPWy0S4
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.