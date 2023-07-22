Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Has the BBC collaborated with a terrorist organisation to frame Assad?
channel image
What is happening
8922 Subscribers
Shop now
12 views
Published Yesterday

July 21, 2023


SupportSaveRepostShare
vanessa beeley

@vanessabeeley


The BBC appears to work in lockstep with US and UK deep state to facilitate a new raft of sanctions against Syria.

BBC normalises a terrorist organisation to frame Syrian President:
https://open.substack.com/pub/beeley/...

Original link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pybXHrKUiII&t=6s
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6AsGhPWy0S4

LicenseCopyrighted (contact publisher)
Keywords
bbcisissyriaassadvanessa beeleyterrorist organisation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket