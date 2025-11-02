Apple's Greed Is Finally Backfiring

Mirrored Content

Apple was the most valuable company in the world from 2021 to 2023. But in 2024, they fell to second place. With Microsoft claiming the title for half the year. And now in 2025, Apple has fallen to third place. Behind Nvidia and Microsoft.





In just four months, Apple’s value shrank by 28%. Amounting to a 1.1 trillion dollar loss. Overpriced iPhones have led to stagnant sales, lack of innovation has allowed competitors to catch up, and their anticompetitive business practices has earned them several lawsuits.





So how did this happen? Well, Apple’s greed resulted in profit taking priority over products.