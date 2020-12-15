Normal Life Postponed? Gates Says Maybe in 2022

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Why are the American people waiting on "experts" to tell them that it's OK to live a normal life again? The "experts" seem to just keep moving the goalposts. The more time that goes by, the further out the goalposts are moved. How did 15 days turn into this?