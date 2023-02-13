Create New Account
Exploring The Mind of Doriane Greens & La Loi Naturelle!
Exploring the work & mind of Doriane Greens and the art of life aligned to Natural Law.. Exploration dans le grand travail, la dance & le Mind of..Yes, this video chat is 99% in french.. I'm seeing about a possible english version or english subtitles, but we will see.. Please feel free to share this with any francophone you know..


Please check out her fantastique creative projects::


https://www.youtube.com/@DorianeGreenshttps://www.youtube.com/@connectiontotruth/videos


https://www.dorianegreens.com/


🍃 More Creative Content, Process & Thoughts:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/TheMindOfDor...

IG: https://www.instagram.com/dorianegreens

https://onegreatworknetwork.com/doriane-greens


💻 Join the Newsletter (ENG) : http://eepurl.com/dPI6ZP​​

💻 Pour s’inscrire à ma lettre d’information (FR) : http://eepurl.com/dPIz7L​​


🎁 My website + online shop:

• http://www.dorianegreens.com

• http://www.etsy.com/shop/DorianeGreens


Her video "Crash or Flow" with the cool ink effect: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wO_By6w7LzU


Her exclusive video (Through The Shadow) made for The Freedom Under Natural Law (Convergence) Conference: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qYdz053nYH4


https://freedomundernaturallaw.com/


The End of Slavery Summit featuring 50 people including Doriane, myself and other fellow speakers like Brandon Spencer, Marja West, Chris Jantzen & Leslie Powers

https://www.nita.one/summit


Merci beaucoup!


linktree.com/derekbartolacelli

natural lawdancekarmauniversal lawhermeticfirst principleart of life

