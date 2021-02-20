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Dr.SHIVA LIVE: STEVE BANNON Asks Dr.SHIVA What is the Solution for #CleanSolutions.
Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer, Educator, shares his solutions for #CleanElections in America and why we must educate everyone with Dr.SHIVA's curriculum on the political physics on winning Truth Freedom Health.
Get Educated or Be Enslaved.
Become at Truth Freedom Health Warrior.
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