Bombshell: O'Biden Administration Labeled Covid Critics As Domestic Violent Extremists

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MAILBAG SHOW * 5.26.2025
PUTIN ESCAPES ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT
https://www.theyeshivaworld.com/news/liveblogs/live-blog/2403079/putin-escapes-assassination-attempt-as-ukrainian-drones-target-his-helicopter.html
BIDEN ADMINISTRATION'S VILIFICATION OF COVID CRITICS
https://www.infowars.com/posts/bombshell-biden-admin-classified-covid-critics-as-domestic-violent-extremists-newly-released-documents-show
BIDEN OFFICIALS KNEW ABOUT MYOCARDITIS RISKS
https://nypost.com/2025/05/21/us-news/biden-officials-knew-about-downplayed-myocarditis-risks-from-covid-19-vaccines-senate-report-alleges/
FDA HALTS COVID 'VACCINE' APPROVALS
https://www.planet-today.com/2025/05/fda-halts-covid-vaccine-approvals.html
TRUMP'S NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL SLASHED
1-https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2025/05/23/trumps-national-security-council-slashed-amid-large-scale-firings/83827207007/
2-https://www.ft.com/content/3a21c023-cb8d-468c-82e2-fb029a13fd32
DARPA'S CHEMTRAILS DESIGNED TO DELETE THE GOD GENE
https://beforeitsnews.com/spirit/2025/05/tpv-news-us-bioweapons-official-testifies-darpa-spraying-chemtrails-to-delete-the-god-gene-given-by-the-peoples-voice-may-20th-2025-2524819.html
Augusto's Websites...
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/videos/all
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Augusto on Rumble...
https://rumble.com/user/theappearance
Augusto on Bitchute...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/3e7XTvJdQwQM/
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]